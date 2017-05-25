Fed Should Be Judged On How Well It Achieves Mandates, Fed's Evans Says

Chicago Fed Chief Charles Evans said a conservative disposition among policy makers can make it hard to truly achieve a 'symmetric' inflation target, where price pressures above and below the target are equally unwelcome.

Fed's Kaplan Maintains Need to Raise Rates

Dallas Fed Chief Robert Kaplan said he believes there should be two more additional rate increases in 2017, and even then monetary policy would still be accommodative.

BOJ to Continue Monetary Easing, Says Board Member Sakurai

Bank of Japan board member Makoto Sakurai said Thursday that the central bank will carry on with its easing program by keeping interest rates low and expanding its monetary base, dismissing speculation of tightening soon.

GOP Lawmaker Drops Debit-Card Provision From Choice Act

The Republican author of a bill to roll back Obama-era financial regulations has agreed to remove a controversial provision concerning debit-card swipe fees that had divided GOP lawmakers and threatened to derail passage of the sweeping legislation next month.

BNP Paribas to Pay $350 Million to Settle New York Forex Allegations

BNP Paribas agreed to pay a $350 million penalty to resolve allegations by New York's banking regulator that foreign-exchange traders at the French bank engaged in collusion to manipulate currency rates.

Lawmakers Seek Deutsche Bank Details on Russia Trades, Trump Loans

Democratic lawmakers have asked Deutsche Bank to provide details about its internal reviews into Russian trades and clients, as well as loans made to President Donald Trump, according to a letter made public on Wednesday.

CME Chairman and CEO Terrence Duffy Suffers Collapsed Lung

CME Group's Chairman and CEO Terrence A. Duffy has suffered a collapsed lung and is recuperating at home. The company said he is "expected to make a full recovery returning to work in the next couple of weeks."

StreetEasy.com Broker Listings Under Scrutiny

The Real Estate Board of New York has assembled a dossier of dozens of complaints over an advertising initiative in which agents pay to appear next to listings by other agents at real-estate listing site StreetEasy.com.

Banks Post Strong Profits, But Loan Growth Slows

The U.S. banking industry posted strong profits in the first quarter of 2017, though the rate of loan growth slowed in the economy's eighth year of expansion following the recession.

Mnuchin Wants Debt-Limit Increase With No Conditions

Trump administration officials, testifying on Capitol Hill Wednesday on their 10-year budget plans, pointed to a more pressing fiscal problem: They could run out of room to pay the government's bills within the next few months.

