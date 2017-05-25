BlackRock, Vanguard Mull Pressuring Exxon to Disclose Climate Risks

Continue Reading Below

Two of the world's largest asset managers are strongly considering a public rebuke to Exxon Mobil over climate change at the company's annual meeting next week, according to people familiar with the matter.

OPEC Agrees to Extend Crude Output Caps

OPEC renewed an agreement to withhold some crude-oil supplies into March 2018, doubling down on its bet that it can raise prices despite soaring output from U.S. shale producers.

Oil Rally Stalls After Five Days

A five-day rally in oil prices paused as investors awaited OPEC's decision about extending production cuts.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. Oil Inventories Drop More Than Expected

U.S. crude-oil supplies fell by 4.4 million barrels for the week ended May 19, twice what analysts were expecting, while gasoline and other fuel supplies also declined, according to EIA data.

OPEC Tries to Solidify Pact With Non-OPEC Producers

OPEC ministers say they are trying to solidify their coalition of producers from outside the cartel, throwing a lavish dinner and suggesting their work with non-OPEC nations like Russia could extend beyond this year or next.

Analysts See 71 Billion Cubic Feet Addition to U.S. Natural Gas Inventories

Analysts expect government data scheduled for release Thursday to show natural gas stockpiles grew by 70.5 billion cubic feet, about 20% less than normal for this time of year.

OPEC Boss Embraces Shift to Top Diplomat

During a turbulent year for oil prices, OPEC chief Mohammad Barkindo has embraced a role as the global energy industry's chief diplomat, reaching beyond the group in a way few of the cloistered cartel's officials have in the past.

How American Shale Drillers Flipped OPEC's Script

When OPEC agreed to curtail production to bolster crude prices, it was betting U.S. shale drillers would be too weak to fill the void. But with Wall Street behind them, American producers have put the cartel on its heels.

Dong Energy Sells Oil & Gas Unit for Up to $1.3B

Danish utility Dong Energy, part-owned by Goldman Sachs, announced it is selling its upstream oil and gas business to INEOS for up to $1.3 billion.

Seadrill Says Debt Restructuring Talks Are Progressing

Offshore drilling services company Seadrill Ltd. has made "significant progress" with its banks on the terms of a debt restructuring plan that will likely require filing for bankruptcy in the U.S. or U.K.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 25, 2017 07:15 ET (11:15 GMT)