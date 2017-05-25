Activist Investor's Pressure Builds on BHP Over Energy

The clash between BHP Billiton Ltd. and activist hedge fund Elliott Management Corp. is narrowing to one issue that could determine the future of the Anglo-Australian mining giant: Should it remain in the oil and gas business?

GM Sued by Diesel Truck Owners Over Emissions

General Motors Co. was accused in a lawsuit by owners of diesel-powered trucks of using illegal emissions software that allowed the vehicles to bypass government emissions tests and pollute far beyond legal limits on the road.

Founding Family of AmTrust Financial Invests Additional $300 Million in Insurer

The founding family of AmTrust Financial Services Inc. is investing an additional $300 million into the insurer following a steep dive in its shares tied to investor concerns.

Viacom Networks to Return on Suddenlink Communications

Viacom Inc.'s television networks will make at least a limited return to the lineup of Suddenlink Communications, ending a more than two-year dispute over costs to carry the media giant's channels.

Wells Fargo Sweetens Broker Recruitment Bonuses

Wells Fargo & Co. is sweetening its signing bonuses for veteran brokers, a move to capitalize on Morgan Stanley's and Merrill Lynch's retreat from the industry's costly recruiting practice known as "prisoner exchange."

Appian Shares Leap 35% After IPO

Shares of Appian Corp., a maker of software for developing enterprise applications, jumped 35% to $16.22 after its initial public offering Thursday.

Take-Two Needs 'Grand Theft Auto' to Keep on Rolling

Delay of "Red Dead Redemption 2" means a four-year old blockbuster will need to keep selling.

21st Century Oncology Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

21st Century Oncology, a cancer treatment giant, filed for bankruptcy after reaching an agreement with lenders and bondholders that would prune half a billion dollars in debt from the company's balance sheet.

Saudi Aramco Struggles to Disengage From Royal Family's Whims

The kingdom is hoping to launch what would be the world's largest IPO, but first it has to decide whether the oil giant will continue as a de facto arm of the monarchy.

Ford Lures Engineer Back From Uber

Ford Motor Co. has wooed back a senior engineer who left the auto maker to develop autonomous vehicles at Uber Technologies Inc.

May 25, 2017 21:15 ET (01:15 GMT)