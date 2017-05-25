BlackRock, Vanguard Mull Pressuring Exxon to Disclose Climate Risks

Two of the world's largest asset managers are strongly considering a public rebuke to Exxon Mobil over climate change at the company's annual meeting next week, according to people familiar with the matter.

Beijing's Version of Microsoft Windows 10 Tightens Security, Ditches Solitaire

Microsoft has unveiled a new Windows 10 software customized for the Chinese government to improve security, including modifying the program to prevent data that is typically collected from being transmitted to other devices.

Google Goes to China, Making Play for Talent and Attention

A friendly game of Go in the picturesque city of Wuzhen has given Google an opening to return to China's good graces, seven years after it left the country over government censorship of its namesake search engine and hacks of its Gmail service.

China's Lenovo Reboots After Losing PC Crown to HP

China's Lenovo Group is shaking up its operations as it seeks to reclaim the title of global leader in personal computers and shore up its smartphone business.

Ford's Exiting CEO to Get Part of Bonus, Promised Stock Awards

Ford will pay outgoing Chief Executive Mark Fields a sizable portion of a promised bonus for 2017, all of the promised stock awards for the year and temporary use of company aircraft as part of an exit package outlined Wednesday.

Lawmakers Seek Deutsche Bank Details on Russia Trades, Trump Loans

Democratic lawmakers have asked Deutsche Bank to provide details about its internal reviews into Russian trades and clients, as well as loans made to President Donald Trump, according to a letter made public on Wednesday.

GE Chief Adds Some Caution to 2018 Profit Goal

Jeff Immelt, General Electric Co.'s chief, said the conglomerate would likely need additional cost cuts to reach a closely watched 2018 profit target, given current struggles in global oil and gas markets.

HP's Ink Starts Flowing Again

Printer supply segment sees first growth in four years.

Former VW Compliance Executive Awaiting Trial to Remain in Prison

The Sixth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati on Wednesday affirmed a district judge's order keeping Oliver Schmidt behind bars in Michigan amid concerns he would flee the country if released on a $1.6 million bond.

Holding Company of Brazil's JBS in Talks to Settle Corruption Case

J&F Participações, the holding company of meatpacker JBS that is involved in Brazil's vast corruption scandal, is willing to shell out at least $1.3 billion as part of a leniency deal with prosecutors, said a person close to the discussions.

