Little Change Expected for GDP Revision -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. Forecasts were last updated on Monday afternoon.
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS
(ET)
Friday 0830 Durable Goods Orders Apr -1.8% (23) +0.9%*
0830 Real GDP (2nd Reading) Q1 +0.8% (23) +0.7%**
0830 GDP Prices (2nd Reading) Q1 +2.3% (10) +2.3%**
1000 Consumer Sentiment May 97.5 (18) 97.7***
(Final)
*Revised Figure
**Q1 1st Reading
***May Preliminary Reading
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)
May 25, 2017 10:14 ET (14:14 GMT)