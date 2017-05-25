On Our Radar

Little Change Expected for GDP Revision -- Data Week Ahead

Features Dow Jones Newswires

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. Forecasts were last updated on Monday afternoon.

Continue Reading Below

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS

(ET)

Friday 0830 Durable Goods Orders Apr -1.8% (23) +0.9%*

0830 Real GDP (2nd Reading) Q1 +0.8% (23) +0.7%**

0830 GDP Prices (2nd Reading) Q1 +2.3% (10) +2.3%**

Continue Reading Below

1000 Consumer Sentiment May 97.5 (18) 97.7***

(Final)

*Revised Figure

**Q1 1st Reading

***May Preliminary Reading

(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 25, 2017 10:14 ET (14:14 GMT)