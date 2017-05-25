Financials Up on Rate View -- Financials Roundup

Banks, lenders and other financial companies rose slightly as traders bet the Federal Reserve would gradually raise interest rates, beginning with another increase in June.

Federal Reserve governor Lael Brainard said the outlook for global growth is positive, even if there is cause for concern in the U.S.

Royal Bank of Canada's second-quarter sales and profit exceeded Wall Street targets, helped by strength in its fee-based businesses. RBC's Toronto rival CIBC said its net income rose 12% from a year earlier to around $780.8 million.

