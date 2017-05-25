BOC Aviation: Unit Agrees to Buy Six New Aircraft From Airbus

A unit of BOC Aviation Ltd. (2588.HK) agreed to buy six new aircraft from the Airbus, in an effort to boost its core aircraft leasing business.

The subsidiary of BOC Aviation (Cayman) Ltd. has entered into an agreement with Airbus to buy two new A320neo aircraft, two new A321neo aircraft and two new A330-900 planes, the Hong Kong-listed company said in a stock exchange filing on Friday.

The list price of the aircraft is approximately US$1.05 billion. But "there is a significant difference between the list price of the aircraft and the actual purchase price of the aircraft under the agreement," it said.

May 25, 2017 21:10 ET (01:10 GMT)