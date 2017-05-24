S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures -- Technical Analysis

Chicago Mercantile Exchange June S&P 500 Futures
Continue Reading Below
2404.30 -- lifetime high
2403.23 -- second pivot point resistance
2399.20 -- previous day's high
2398.00 -- previous day's close
2397.97 -- first pivot point resistance
Continue Reading Below
ADVERTISEMENT
2394.50 -- previous month's high
2392.55 -- 4-day moving average
2388.19 -- 18-day moving average
2387.30 -- previous day's low
2386.17 -- 9-day moving average
2382.97 -- first pivot point support
2373.23 -- second pivot point support
2337.39 -- 100-day moving average
2324.10 -- previous month's low
1793.10 -- lifetime low
58.08 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 23
56.27 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 22
52.23 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 19
44.28 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 18
41.05 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 17
CME Nasdaq-100 June Futures
5740.83 -- second pivot point resistance
5727.25 -- lifetime high
5721.92 -- first pivot point resistance
5718.50 -- previous day's high
5711.50 -- previous day's close
5686.50 -- previous day's low
5678.47 -- 9-day moving average
5666.42 -- first pivot point support
5662.79 -- 18-day moving average
5629.83 -- second pivot point support
5599.00 -- previous month's high
5347.50 -- previous month's low
4162.50 -- lifetime low
64.09 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 23
63.38 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 22
58.70 - - relative strength index (RSI), May 19
56.58 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 18
49.94 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 17
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
May 24, 2017 08:14 ET (12:14 GMT)