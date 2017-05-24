On Our Radar

S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures -- Technical Analysis

Features Dow Jones Newswires

Chicago Mercantile Exchange June S&P 500 Futures

2404.30 -- lifetime high

2403.23 -- second pivot point resistance

2399.20 -- previous day's high

2398.00 -- previous day's close

2397.97 -- first pivot point resistance

2394.50 -- previous month's high

2392.55 -- 4-day moving average

2388.19 -- 18-day moving average

2387.30 -- previous day's low

2386.17 -- 9-day moving average

2382.97 -- first pivot point support

2373.23 -- second pivot point support

2337.39 -- 100-day moving average

2324.10 -- previous month's low

1793.10 -- lifetime low

58.08 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 23

56.27 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 22

52.23 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 19

44.28 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 18

41.05 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 17

CME Nasdaq-100 June Futures

5740.83 -- second pivot point resistance

5727.25 -- lifetime high

5721.92 -- first pivot point resistance

5718.50 -- previous day's high

5711.50 -- previous day's close

5686.50 -- previous day's low

5678.47 -- 9-day moving average

5666.42 -- first pivot point support

5662.79 -- 18-day moving average

5629.83 -- second pivot point support

5599.00 -- previous month's high

5347.50 -- previous month's low

4162.50 -- lifetime low

64.09 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 23

63.38 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 22

58.70 - - relative strength index (RSI), May 19

56.58 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 18

49.94 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 17

May 24, 2017 08:14 ET (12:14 GMT)