Fed Minutes Show Officials Ready to Raise Rates Again Soon

Federal Reserve officials expected at their policy meeting earlier this month that it would "soon be appropriate" to raise short-term interest rates once again, according to minutes of the gathering released Wednesday, a signal the U.S. central bank could lift its benchmark rate at its next gathering in June.

U.S. Stocks Climb as Fed Hints at June Rate Increase

Gains in real estate and utilities shares pushed U.S. stocks slightly higher as minutes from the Federal Reserve signaled interest rates could rise in June.

Mnuchin Wants Debt-Limit Increase With No Conditions

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin asked Congress to increase the debt limit-without policy conditions attached to it-before lawmakers leave for their summer recess.

Moody's Serves Warning to China

China's first downgrade by Moody's Investor's Service since 1989 was a direct warning to Beijing that its growth model isn't working and an illustration of the disconnect between the view inside and outside China of its economic management.

Foreign Central Banks Scooping Up Treasurys

Foreign central banks are buying U.S. government bonds again after paring their holdings in 2016, and China has been the biggest buyer.

Home Sales Slip amid Housing Shortage

Home sales declined in April, a tepid start to a spring selling season marked by a dearth of homes available for purchase.

Insider-Trading Case Cites Alleged Health-Funding Tips

Federal prosecutors charged a government official, two hedge-fund investors and a Washington consultant for allegedly conspiring to trade health-care stocks based on information about government-funding changes that hadn't yet been made public.

Oil Lower After U.S. Stockpiles Data

Oil prices turned lower Wednesday after a smaller than anticipated drop in gasoline stockpiles renewed concerns about demand heading into summer driving season, even as OPEC officials in Vienna signaled they are likely to extend output cuts into next year.

Egypt Raises $3 Billion in U.S. Dollar Bond Issuance

Egypt raised $3 billion in international bond markets with a multi-tranche issuance, raising the outstanding volume of existing five-, 10- and 30-year bonds, said one of the lead managers

Bank of Canada Leaves Rates Unchanged, Calls Economic Data Encouraging

The Bank of Canada left its main interest rate unchanged at 0.50%, while sounding a positive note about recent economic indicators that point to "very strong" growth in the first quarter.

