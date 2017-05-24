Fed Minutes to Offer Clues on Debate Over Path of Rate Increases

Continue Reading Below

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday will release minutes of its May 2-3 policy meeting, which could shed light on the central bank's plans for raising interest rates and reducing its $4.5 trillion balance sheet. Here are five things to watch for.

U.S. Stocks Rise on Higher Real Estate, Utility Shares

Gains in real estate and utilities shares pushed U.S. stocks slightly higher as investors awaited clues to coming central-bank policy decisions. The S&P 500 added 0.1%.

Home Sales Slip amid Housing Shortage

Home sales declined in April, a tepid start to a spring selling season marked by a dearth of homes available for purchase.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Moody's Cuts China Rating for First Time Since 1989

Moody's Investors Service cut China's sovereign credit rating, citing expectations that the country's financial strength will deteriorate in coming years as debt keeps rising and the economy slows.

Foreign Central Banks Scooping Up Treasurys

Foreign central banks are buying U.S. government bonds again after paring their holdings in 2016, and China has been the biggest buyer.

Egypt Raises $3 Billion in U.S. Dollar Bond Issuance

Egypt raised $3 billion in international bond markets with a multi-tranche issuance, raising the outstanding volume of existing five-, 10- and 30-year bonds, said one of the lead managers

Oil Lower After U.S. Stockpiles Data

Oil prices turned lower Wednesday after a smaller than anticipated drop in gasoline stockpiles renewed concerns about demand heading into summer driving season, even as OPEC officials in Vienna signaled they are likely to extend output cuts into next year.

EU Wants Secret Ballot on Post-Brexit Location of European Agencies

European Union countries fighting to host the bloc's top financial regulator and drugs agency will vote in secret ballot as the continent's capitals compete over Brexit spoils.

Bank of Canada Leaves Rates Unchanged, Calls Economic Data Encouraging

The Bank of Canada left its main interest rate unchanged at 0.50%, while sounding a positive note about recent economic indicators that point to "very strong" growth in the first quarter.

Mexican Inflation Gained Speed in Early May

Mexico's annual inflation rate continued to accelerate in the first half of May despite seasonal respite from a cut in residential electricity rates, reaching its fastest pace since mid-April 2009.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 24, 2017 13:15 ET (17:15 GMT)