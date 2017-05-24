Fed Minutes to Offer Clues on Debate Over Path of Rate Increases

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday will release minutes of its May 2-3 policy meeting, which could shed light on the central bank's plans for raising interest rates and reducing its $4.5 trillion balance sheet. Here are five things to watch for.

U.S. Shares Rise on Higher Mining, Manufacturing Stocks

Gains in miners and manufacturers lifted U.S. stocks as investors shrugged off a credit-rating downgrade of China and awaited clues to coming central-bank policy decisions.

U.S. Existing-Home Sales Fell in April Amid Tight Inventory

Sales of previously owned U.S. homes fell 2.3% in April from the prior month's revised level to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.57 million, the National Association of Realtors said Wednesday.

Moody's Cuts China Rating for First Time Since 1989

Moody's Investors Service cut China's sovereign credit rating, citing expectations that the country's financial strength will deteriorate in coming years as debt keeps rising and the economy slows.

Egypt Raises $3 Billion in U.S. Dollar Bond Issuance

Egypt raised $3 billion in international bond markets with a multi-tranche issuance, raising the outstanding volume of existing five-, 10- and 30-year bonds, said one of the lead managers

Oil Pauses Ahead of OPEC Meeting

Oil prices were little changed, after five straight days of gains on the back of expectations that major producers will announce output cuts on Thursday.

EU Wants Secret Ballot on Post-Brexit Location of European Agencies

European Union countries fighting to host the bloc's top financial regulator and drugs agency will vote in secret ballot as the continent's capitals compete over Brexit spoils.

Bank of Canada Leaves Rates Unchanged, Calls Economic Data Encouraging

The Bank of Canada left its main interest rate unchanged at 0.50%, while a sounding a positive note about recent economic indicators that point to "very strong" growth in the first quarter.

Mexican Inflation Gained Speed in Early May

Mexico's annual inflation rate continued to accelerate in the first half of May despite seasonal respite from a cut in residential electricity rates, reaching its fastest pace since mid-April 2009.

WSJ's Daily Shot - From Castles to Cottages: Builders Respond to Demand for Starter Homes

