Fed Minutes to Offer Clues on Debate Over Path of Rate Increases

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday will release minutes of its May 2-3 policy meeting, which could shed light on the central bank's plans for raising interest rates and reducing its $4.5 trillion balance sheet. Here are five things to watch for.

Global Markets Shrug Off China Rating Downgrade

U.S. futures and European stocks held steady as investors shrugged off a credit-rating downgrade in China and looked ahead to central-bank policy decisions.

WSJ's Daily Shot - From Castles to Cottages: Builders Respond to Demand for Starter Homes

Moody's Cuts China Rating for First Time Since 1989

Moody's Investors Service cut China's sovereign credit rating, citing expectations that the country's financial strength will deteriorate in coming years as debt keeps rising and the economy slows.

Can Trump Fire Consumer Regulator?

A federal appeals court will consider Wednesday whether the consumer watchdog created after the 2008 financial crisis is constitutional, and whether the president has the authority to fire its director at will.

Case to Examine Legitimacy of SEC's In-House Courts

A federal appeals court on Wednesday will consider whether the Securities and Exchange Commission has vested too much power in its in-house courts, a system that regulators expanded several years ago.

World Trade Flows Suggest Strong Economic Growth This Year

World trade flows grew in the first quarter, continuing a recovery that began in the second half of last year in an indication that the global economy may be set to enjoy a year of stronger growth.

ECB Warns Eurozone Faces Risk From Fast Rise in Bond Yields

The ECB warned that a rapid increase in bond yields could pose a risk to the financial stability of the eurozone. It also said that low interest rates continue to pose profitability challenges for lenders bloc.

Bernanke: Bank of Japan, Government Can Cooperate More

Ex-Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke said the BOJ may need to cooperate more closely with the government to hit its 2% inflation target, despite concerns about undermining the central bank's independence.

Fed's Harker Sees Two More Rate Increases This Year As Appropriate

Philadelphia Fed Chief Patrick Harker said he views it as appropriate to raise short-term interest rates twice more this year and that concerns about weak first-quarter data are overblown, laying the groundwork for a potential vote to lift rates at the central bank's June policy meeting.

