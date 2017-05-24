Global Markets Shrug Off China Rating Downgrade

European stocks and U.S. futures were little changed as investors appeared to shrug off a credit-rating downgrade in China and looked ahead to central-bank policy decisions.

Moody's Cuts China Rating for First Time Since 1989

Moody's Investors Service cut China's sovereign credit rating, citing expectations that the country's financial strength will deteriorate in coming years as debt keeps rising and the economy slows.

China's Downgrade: It's Not Just About the Government

Moody's decision to cut China's credit rating could make it more costly for Chinese companies and banks to issue bonds.

Copper Pulls Back After Chinese Rating Downgrade

Copper and other base metal prices fell Wednesday morning after Moody's Investors Service cut China's sovereign credit rating for the first time in nearly three decades.

World Trade Flows Suggest Strong Economic Growth This Year

World trade flows grew in the first quarter, continuing a recovery that began in the second half of last year in an indication that the global economy may be set to enjoy a year of stronger growth.

ECB Warns Eurozone Faces Risk From Fast Rise in Bond Yields

The ECB warned that a rapid increase in bond yields could pose a risk to the financial stability of the eurozone. It also said that low interest rates continue to pose profitability challenges for lenders bloc.

Bernanke: Bank of Japan, Government Can Cooperate More

Ex-Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke said the BOJ may need to cooperate more closely with the government to hit its 2% inflation target, despite concerns about undermining the central bank's independence.

Fed's Harker Sees Two More Rate Increases This Year As Appropriate

Philadelphia Fed Chief Patrick Harker said he views it as appropriate to raise short-term interest rates twice more this year and that concerns about weak first-quarter data are overblown, laying the groundwork for a potential vote to lift rates at the central bank's June policy meeting.

South Africa April Inflation Within Central Bank's Target Range

Consumer prices in South Africa rose by 5.3% in April compared with a year earlier, the first time since August that inflation returned to the central bank's target range of 3% to 6%.

Why OPEC Wants to Extend Oil Cuts: Aramco's Coming IPO

Saudi Arabia is pushing the OPEC oil cartel and other big producers to extend crude production cuts for another nine months to give a boost to the coming IPO of Saudi Arabian Oil Co.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 24, 2017 07:15 ET (11:15 GMT)