Moody's Cuts China Rating for First Time Since 1989

Moody's Investors Service cut China's sovereign credit rating, citing expectations that the country's financial strength will deteriorate in coming years as debt keeps rising and the economy slows.

Banks Post Strong Profits, But Loan Growth Slows

The U.S. banking industry posted strong profits in the first quarter of 2017, though the rate of loan growth slowed in the economy's eighth year of expansion following the recession.

Bank of Canada Leaves Rates Unchanged, Calls Economic Data Encouraging

The Bank of Canada left its main interest rate unchanged at 0.50%, while a sounding a positive note about recent economic indicators that point to "very strong" growth in the first quarter.

BMO Reports Slower-Than-Expected U.S. Business Activity

Bank of Montreal said loan and deposit growth in the U.S. moderated in its latest quarter on slower-than-anticipated business activity.

Fed Minutes to Offer Clues on Debate Over Path of Rate Increases

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday will release minutes of its May 2-3 policy meeting, which could shed light on the central bank's plans for raising interest rates and reducing its $4.5 trillion balance sheet. Here are five things to watch for.

Trump Budget Sees Big Savings From Defunding Consumer Watchdog

he Trump administration's proposed budget aims to save nearly $3 billion over the next five years by revamping the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau-a plan that, if implemented, would eliminate funding for the agency created after the 2008 financial crisis.

Can Trump Fire Consumer Regulator?

A federal appeals court will consider Wednesday whether the consumer watchdog created after the 2008 financial crisis is constitutional, and whether the president has the authority to fire its director at will.

Blackstone's $100 Billion Bridge-and-Tunnel Man

Blackstone has tapped Sean Klimczak to lead its new infrastructure business, which is aiming to raise $40 billion in a fund focused on building and buying U.S. public works.

Case to Examine Legitimacy of SEC's In-House Courts

A federal appeals court on Wednesday will consider whether the Securities and Exchange Commission has vested too much power in its in-house courts, a system that regulators expanded several years ago.

Why Earnings Have Investors Feeling So Happy

Earnings at U.S. companies grew at the fastest pace in the first quarter in nearly six years, the latest boon to a bull market that has stretched into its ninth year.

