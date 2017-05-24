Brazil's Odebrecht Energy Unit Renegotiates $5 Billion in Debt

Troubled engineering conglomerate Odebrecht SA's oil and gas arm said late Tuesday it has entered into an agreement with a group of creditors to restructure its financial debt.

Oil's OPEC Rally Reaches New Highs

Oil prices settled at fresh one-month highs Tuesday, extending a winning streak to five sessions on optimism that the coming OPEC meeting will result in more production cuts.

Why OPEC Wants to Extend Oil Cuts: Aramco's Coming IPO

Saudi Arabia is pushing the OPEC oil cartel and other big producers to extend crude production cuts for another nine months to give a boost to the coming IPO of Saudi Arabian Oil Co.

Westinghouse Can Tap Rest of $800 Million Bankruptcy Loan

Westinghouse Electric Co. won permission to use the rest of a loan that is helping finance the Toshiba-owned company's global operations and planned restructuring in chapter 11.

Trump's Budget Cuts Would Reduce U.S. Climate Change Programs

The proposed $11.7 billion budget for the Department of the Interior raises spending for national parks and oil and gas development, while taking the ax to climate change and other science programs.

Chevron Tax Strategy Faces Crackdown

A tax dispute between Australia and Chevron has the potential to cost the company billions of dollars and open a new front in global efforts to crack down on aggressive tax strategies used by many multinationals.

U.S. Sues Fiat Chrysler Over Diesel Emissions

The Justice Department sued Fiat Chrysler and alleged the Italian-American auto maker used illegal software to cheat on government emissions tests, despite a recent proposal from the company to regulators on fixing the technology.

Glencore Makes Takeover Approach to Bunge

Glencore has made a takeover approach to grain trader Bunge, a move that would make the Swiss mining giant a major player in the U.S. agriculture market.

The Rise of the Amateur Oil Sleuths

Dramatic gyrations in the price of oil in the past three years have boosted demand for intelligence, intensifying competition in a market long dominated by governments, oil companies and a handful of big data providers.

Kentucky Coal Country Turns to Drones, Tomatoes, Solar Energy

Eastern Kentucky is drawing diverse ventures aimed at reviving a region decimated by job losses in the coal industry, including a drone-testing facility and high-tech greenhouse.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 24, 2017 04:15 ET (08:15 GMT)