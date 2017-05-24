IKEA CEO Quits Less Than Four Years Into the Job

Continue Reading Below

IKEA Chief Executive Peter Agnefjäll has resigned in a surprise move less than four years after formally stepping into the role.

France's Safran Cuts Offer for Zodiac Aerospace by About 15% to $8.2 Billion

French aerospace supplier Safran said it cut its bid price for Zodiac Aerospace about 15% to about $8.2 billion after renewed profit headwinds came to light at the beleaguered plane cabin-interior specialist.

J.Crew's Big Miss: How Technology Transformed Retail

Fashion executive Mickey Drexler concedes he didn't see how speed and price would drive web shoppers. After 10 quarters of falling sales, the retailer wants to create a more accessible image and add digital marketing.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Investor Loeb to Seek Changes to Dow-DuPont Post-Merger Plan

Activist investor Dan Loeb plans to publicly push for changes to the complicated combination and breakup of Dow Chemical and DuPont, according to a presentation reviewed by The Wall Street Journal.

CF Corp to Buy Fidelity & Guaranty Life

An acquisition company created by a former Blackstone Group partner and Fidelity National Financial's chairman reached a deal to buy life insurance provider Fidelity & Guaranty Life in an all-cash deal worth about $1.84 billion.

Gillette Faces New Attack From an Old Razor Rival

Edgewell Personal Care Co., maker of Schick, the No. 2 U.S. razor brand, is mounting a direct challenge to the Procter & Gamble unit with an online subscription service that sells blades that fit on a Gillette handle but cost less.

BMO Reports Slower-Than-Expected U.S. Business Activity

Bank of Montreal said loan and deposit growth in the U.S. moderated in its latest quarter on slower-than-anticipated business activity.

Ford CEO's Top Two Lieutenants Set to Play Large Role

The top agenda item for Ford CEO Jim Hackett is carving out a clear strategy for the auto maker's role in an evolving car business. For just about everything else, he can rely on Joe Hinrichs and Jim Farley.

Tech Startups Feel Squeeze as Obamacare Uncertainty Mounts

Many health-technology startups are revamping their business strategies and others are finding it tougher to attract fresh capital as they confront the possible repeal of the Affordable Care Act.

Videogame Software Startup Unity Is Valued at $2.8 Billion

Unity Technologies is putting the finishing touches on a $400 million funding round of financing that values the videogame technology company at about $2.8 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 24, 2017 11:15 ET (15:15 GMT)