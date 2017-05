Shares of mining companies and other commodities producers rose in the wake of minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest meeting, which weighed on the dollar.

The minutes indicated -- as was widely anticipated -- that the central bank is still leaning toward a rate rise in June. But the hints of an increase came with less conviction than some traders had anticipated.

May 24, 2017 16:21 ET (20:21 GMT)