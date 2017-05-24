Correction to QBE Appointment Article

MELBOURNE, Australia--QBE Insurance Ltd. (QBE.AU) has tapped Michael Ford, currently deputy chief financial officer of Commonwealth Bank of Australia Ltd. (CBA.AU), as its finance chief.

Mr. Ford will join the insurer in September, succeeding Pat Regan who is set to step down from QBE's board and take on the role of chief executive of the company's Australian and New Zealand operations.

Before joining Commonwealth Bank in 2005, Mr. Ford held senior roles at National Australia Bank Ltd.'s (NAB.AU) wealth management division and property company Lendlease Group (LLC.AU).

QBE has appointed Commonwealth Bank's Michael Ford as its chief financial officer. "QBE Names Commonwealh Bank's Michael Ford as CFO," at 0025 GMT, misstated the bank's name in the headline.

