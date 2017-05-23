What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

Ford named industry outsider Hackett to replace Fields as CEO, the latest sign the conventional auto sector is feeling pressure from tech giants and startups.

Continue Reading Below

The Supreme Court limited the ability of patent holders to bring infringement lawsuits in certain plaintiff-friendly districts.

Former managers at Sunrun say they manipulated a key sales metric around the time of the solar-energy firm's 2015 IPO.

Arconic struck a deal to give Elliott three more seats on its board, handing the hedge fund a victory days before a shareholder vote.

The fiduciary rule for retirement savings will take effect June 9 without further delay, Labor's Acosta said.

Huntsman and Clariant agreed to merge, creating a trans-Atlantic chemicals firm valued at some $14 billion.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Vivendi's CEO said the French media firm could pursue an IPO for a minority stake in Universal Music.

Citigroup and Nasdaq are teaming up to link the bank's payments service to the blockchain platform.

U.S. stocks rose, lifted by tech and industrial shares. The Dow gained 89.99 points to 20894.83.

The rush of young people to cities is partly to blame for a worsening U.S. housing shortage, an analysis said.

Chinese retailer JD.com said it is developing drones that could deliver payloads weighing a ton or more.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 23, 2017 02:47 ET (06:47 GMT)