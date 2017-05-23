U.S. Futures, European Shares Up as Technology Stocks Gain

U.S. futures and European stocks edged higher as investors largely looked beyond news of a deadly explosion in the U.K. Futures pointed to a 0.2% opening gain for the S&P 500.

Shares of real-estate investment trusts have slumped this year as a postelection sugar rush wears off.

In theory, Greek bonds would be a great investment but barely anyone trades it, even with yields at a three-year low.

Oil prices eased off a more than one-month high, with the U.S. plan to sell some of its stocks contributing to the pullback and offsetting investors' optimism that the coming OPEC meeting of major producers would result in more production cuts.

Eurozone economic recovery maintained momentum in May as the currency area's manufacturing sector added jobs at the fastest pace in 20 years, while German businesses were more optimistic than at any time since 1991.

The retirement-savings regulation known as the fiduciary rule will take effect June 9 without further delay, Labor Department Secretary Alexander Acosta said Monday.

Germany's economy picked up speed in the first quarter, led by rising exports and investment, cementing its role driving Europe's economic upswing

Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said it is important for large financial-market clearing firms to have access to the safety net that central banks can provide.

It's too soon to declare victory on the labor market's recovery from the recession despite recent improvements, Federal Reserve governor Lael Brainard said Monday.

May 23, 2017 09:15 ET (13:15 GMT)