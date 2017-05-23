German Economy Accelerates on Exports, Investment

Germany's economy picked up speed in the first quarter, led by rising exports and investment, cementing its role driving Europe's economic upswing

Asian Stock Markets Hold Steady After Manchester Bombing

Equity markets across Asia broadly held steady on Tuesday following overnight gains in the U.S., as investors stayed calm following a deadly explosion in the U.K. China markets slipped on concern about excess IPOs.

Fed's Evans: Large Clearing Firms Need Access to Central-Bank Safety Net

Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said it is important for large financial-market clearing firms to have access to the safety net that central banks can provide.

'Still a Question Mark' Around Full Employment, Fed's Brainard Says

It's too soon to declare victory on the labor market's recovery from the recession despite recent improvements, Federal Reserve governor Lael Brainard said Monday.

'Fiduciary' Rule to Take Effect June 9 With No Further Delay, Labor Secretary Says

The retirement-savings regulation known as the fiduciary rule will take effect June 9 without further delay, Labor Department Secretary Alexander Acosta said Monday.

President Trump is releasing his fiscal 2018 budget on Tuesday, the beginning of what could be a challenging, lengthy battle in Congress.

Eurozone Finance Ministers Fail to Reach Deal on Greece's Debt Relief

Eurozone finance ministers, the IMF and the Greek government failed to hammer out a final deal on Greece's debt relief and decided to postpone a decision for their next meeting in mid-June.

One-Month Libor Hits 8-Year High

The cost of one-month U.S. dollar loans between banks has risen to its highest level in more than eight years, reflecting an increasing conviction among traders that the Federal Reserve will raise short-term interest rates at its policy meeting next month.

Bundesbank Head Says ECB Needs to Be Ready to Rein In Stimulus

The European Central Bank shouldn't wait too long before withdrawing its large monetary stimulus, German central-bank president Jens Weidmann warned on Monday, wading into a debate over how quickly the ECB should signal a policy shift.

Fed's Kaplan Continues to See Two More Rate Rises This Year

Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan said in an essay he is still on board with the U.S. central bank raising short-term interest rates around two more times this year.

