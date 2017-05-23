Glencore Makes Takeover Approach to Bunge

Continue Reading Below

Glencore has made a takeover approach to grain trader Bunge, a move that would make the Swiss mining giant a major player in the U.S. agriculture market.

U.S. Sues Fiat Chrysler Over Diesel Emissions

The Justice Department sued Fiat Chrysler and alleged the Italian-American auto maker used illegal software to cheat on government emissions tests, despite a recent proposal from the company to regulators on fixing the technology.

Target to Pay $18.5 Million to Settle Massive 2013 Data Breach

Target Corp. on Tuesday agreed to pay $18.5 million to resolve an investigation by state prosecutors into its massive 2013 hack, a deal that represents the largest multi-state data breach settlement in history.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Morgan Stanley Joins Rivals in Curbing Broker Recruiting

Morgan Stanley will curtail its recruiting of veteran brokers, joining other big firms on Wall Street that are no longer willing to gorge on the pricey practice of paying top-dollar to poach talent.

Proxy Firms Back Activist's Nominees for Taubman Centers Board

Influential proxy-advisory firms have backed activist investor Jonathan Litt's petition to replace two members of the board of shopping-center owner Taubman Centers Inc.

Uber Shortchanged New York City Drivers by Millions of Dollars

Uber said it mistakenly underpaid New York City drivers for the past 2 1/2 years, the second time in three months the ride-hailing company has acknowledged it deprived workers of earnings.

AIG's Credit Rating Affirmed by A.M. Best

American International Group's credit rating was affirmed by A.M. Best, removing a potential roadblock to the firm's ability to boost profits.

Arconic's Challenges Remain Despite Elliott Settlement

The settlement reached between Arconic and Elliott Management puts an end to a big distraction, but it doesn't change the aluminum-products maker's tough task of meeting aggressive sales and profit goals set by the activist investor.

AT&T's Vision of TV: 'Game of Thrones' in Mobile-Size Bites?

The CEO of AT&T, which hopes to acquire Time Warner, outlined a plan for TV that includes mobile-friendly programming and targeted advertising.

Can Ford's New Chief Pull Off Another Michigan Miracle?

Jim Hackett made his mark as a change agent by recruiting football coach Jim Harbaugh to Michigan in 2014.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 23, 2017 19:15 ET (23:15 GMT)