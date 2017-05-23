Glencore Makes Takeover Approach to Bunge

Continue Reading Below

Glencore PLC has made a takeover approach to grain trader Bunge Ltd., people familiar with the matter said, a move that would make the Swiss mining giant a major player in the U.S. agriculture market.

U.S. Nears Suing Fiat Chrysler Over Diesel Emissions

The Justice Department is near suing Fiat Chrysler and alleging the Italian-American auto maker used illegal software to cheat on government emissions tests, despite a recent proposal from the company to regulators on fixing the technology.

Target to Pay $18.5 Million to Settle Massive 2013 Data Breach

Target Corp. on Tuesday agreed to pay $18.5 million to resolve an investigation by state prosecutors into its massive 2013 hack, a deal that represents the largest multi-state data breach settlement in history.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Morgan Stanley Joins Rivals in Curbing Broker Recruiting

Morgan Stanley will curtail its recruiting of veteran brokers, joining other big firms on Wall Street that are no longer willing to gorge on the pricey practice of paying top-dollar to poach talent.

Uber Shortchanged New York City Drivers by Millions of Dollars

Uber said it mistakenly underpaid New York City drivers for the past 2 1/2 years, the second time in three months the ride-hailing company has acknowledged it deprived workers of earnings.

Arconic's Challenges Remain Despite Elliott Settlement

The settlement reached between Arconic and Elliott Management puts an end to a big distraction, but it doesn't change the aluminum-products maker's tough task of meeting aggressive sales and profit goals set by the activist investor.

It's Not TV, It's AT&T

AT&T Inc.'s chief plans to take a hands-on role running Time Warner Inc., giving his executive team broad influence over the sports and entertainment company that the telecommunications provider hopes to acquire.

Can Ford's New Chief Pull Off Another Michigan Miracle?

Jim Hackett made his mark as a change agent by recruiting football coach Jim Harbaugh to Michigan in 2014.

Alexion's Shakeup Continues as Four Executives Exit

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s new chief executive is reshaping the top ranks of the organization following an internal investigation into sales practices.

Sears Pushes Back Debt Payments

Sears Holdings Corp. said Tuesday that it had reached an agreement to extend the maturities for some of its debt.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 23, 2017 15:15 ET (19:15 GMT)