China and Russia Take on Airbus and Boeing With New Plane

China and Russia have joined forces to build a large passenger airliner designed to challenge Airbus and Boeing, in the latest sign of strengthening Sino-Russian ties.

Blackstone Is Taking Over Mom-and-Pop Real Estate Investing

Blackstone in January launched its first nontraded real-estate investment trust, a vehicle marketed to small investors as a way to participate in the commercial real-estate industry without the volatility of a traded REIT.

Nokia and Apple Move From Courtroom Foes to Business Partners

Apple and Nokia settled dueling lawsuits over what Apple should pay for intellectual property used in its iPhone, a surprisingly quick end to what analysts had said could have been years of litigation.

Chevron Tax Strategy Faces Crackdown

A tax dispute between Australia and Chevron has the potential to cost the company billions of dollars and open a new front in global efforts to crack down on aggressive tax strategies used by many multinationals.

China Life Buys Sprawling Portfolio of Small Market U.S. Real Estate

China Life Insurance Group is buying a 95% stake in 48 commercial properties scattered throughout the U.S. in deal that values the portfolio at $950 million and highlights the growing appetite among foreign investors for real estate in markets they mostly have ignored until now.

China's Great Firewall Leaves Google With Dry Stream at Man-vs.-Machine Battle

The lack of an accessible live stream in China of a rematch between the world champion in the game of Go and the U.S. company's AI player AlphaGo undermined the potential to raise its profile in the Asian country.

China Probes High-Ranking Bank Regulator

China Banking Regulatory Commission Assistant Chairman Yang Jiacai has become the latest Chinese financial figure caught up in President Xi Jinping's long anticorruption campaign.

Ford Replaces CEO Amid Pressure on Profit, Share Price

Ford is replacing CEO Mark Fields with Jim Hackett, who heads its innovation unit. The company has been considering leadership changes amid dissatisfaction with the stock price and a drive to clarify strategy.

Ford Looks to New CEO Jim Hackett For 'Tech-Savvy Energy'

Jim Hackett likes to talk about "design thinking" and "fitness of use." His test now as new Ford CEO is to translate those catch phrases into meaningful change at the auto giant.

Brazilian Meatpacker JBS Shares Fall 30% Amid Insider-Trading Accusations

Shares of Brazilian meatpacker JBS plunged more than 30%, costing the company about $2 billion, after President Michel Temer accused its owners of insider trading as part of a bitter battle over the country's corruption scandal.

