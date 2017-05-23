Existing Home Sales Seen Down -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. Forecasts were last updated on Monday afternoon.
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS
(ET)
Wednesday 1000 Existing Home Sales Apr 5.65M (24) 5.71M
-- percent change Apr -1.1% +4.4%
Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims May 20 237K (18) 232K
1100 Kansas City Fed Mfg Svy May 10 (3) 7
Composite Index
Friday 0830 Durable Goods Orders Apr -1.8% (23) +0.9%*
0830 Real GDP (2nd Reading) Q1 +0.8% (23) +0.7%**
0830 GDP Prices (2nd Reading) Q1 +2.3% (10) +2.3%**
1000 Consumer Sentiment May 97.5 (18) 97.7***
(Final)
*Revised Figure
**Q1 1st Reading
***May Preliminary Reading
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)
May 23, 2017 10:14 ET (14:14 GMT)