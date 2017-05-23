Brazil Posts April Current Account Surplus of $1.2 Billion

SÃO PAULO--Brazil recorded a current-account surplus of $1.2 billion in April, down from the $1.4 billion surplus posted the previous month, the country's central bank said Tuesday.

The 12-month current-account deficit reached $19.8 billion in April, compared with a $20.6 billion deficit as of March, the bank said.

The 12-month current-account deficit was equal to 1.06% of gross domestic product, versus 1.1% of GDP reported for March.

Net foreign direct investment reached $5.6 billion in April, from a March figure of $7.1 billion.

May 23, 2017 10:25 ET (14:25 GMT)