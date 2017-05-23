Australian Total Construction Falls in 1Q

SYDNEY – The total value of construction in Australia, including residential building and engineering work, during the first quarter of this year fell by 0.7% from the fourth quarter of 2016, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said Wednesday.
The value of construction fell by 7.2% in the first quarter from a year earlier.
Construction activity is at a crosss roads with a lengthy housing construction boom starting at a peak, and expected to decline in the coming year.
Meanwhile, a prolonged downturn in mining investment is expected to bottom out in coming quarters, removing a stiff headwinds to growth in the economy.
State and federal government are also rolling out large infrastructure projects in roads and rail, adding some pep to the economy.
Construction is a building block of GDP data which will be released next week. A slowdown in consumer demand, the impact of a cyclone on coal exports from Queensland, and a slowdown in home building activity, especially apartments, have some economists worried that the economy might have slowed sharply in the quarter.
