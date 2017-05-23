AstraZeneca Says Bydureon Trial Meets Safety Objectives; No Significant CV Reduction

Pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) said Tuesday that a recent trial of Bydureon met the primary safety objectives to not increase cardiovascular risk for patients with Type-2 diabetes.

However, Astra said that while cardiovascular events were observed in the trial, the object of reducing cardiovascular risk wasn't statistically significant.

-Write to Ian Walker at ian.walker@wsj.com; @IanWalk40289749

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 23, 2017 02:34 ET (06:34 GMT)