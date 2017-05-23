Alexion Management Shakeup Continues as Four More Executives Exit

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. continued to turn over its top ranks following an internal investigation into sales practices, saying it is looking for a new chief financial officer after naming a new one late last year.

Alexion CFO Dave Anderson, who joined the company in December after more than a decade as CFO at Honeywell International Inc., plans to leave in August, the company said Tuesday. Mr. Anderson replaced Vikas Sinha, who abruptly resigned from the role last year along with Alexion's CEO amid an internal investigation of sales practices.

Earlier this year, Alexion said it found senior management staff had pressured employees to get customers to order its flagship drug Soliris earlier than needed to meet financial targets. The disclosure followed an investigation into allegations made by a former employee.

The company named Ludwig Hantson as its new chief executive in March. Mr. Hantson replaced David Brennan, who had served in an interim capacity after former CEO David Hallal resigned.

Three other company executives -- Alexion's chief commercial officer, its head of research and development, and its chief human resources officer -- are also leaving the company, Alexion said Tuesday.

Alexion said it had hired Brian Goff as its new chief commercial officer, and that searches to replace other executives are under way.

Shares in Alexion fell 3% to $112 in early trading.

