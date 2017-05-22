WSJ.com What's News - Worldwide News Briefs for May 22

TRUMP MEETS WITH ISRAELI LEADER IN BID TO REVIVE PEACE PROCESS

President Donald Trump met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in an attempt to build on two days of talks in Saudi Arabia about a regional thaw between Arabs and Israelis.

TURKEY SUMMONS U.S. AMBASSADOR OVER SECURITY DURING ERDOGAN VISIT

Turkey's Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the U.S. ambassador Monday to protest what it called "aggressive and unprofessional actions" by U.S. security toward Turkish bodyguards during President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's visit to Washington last week.

NORTH KOREA'S SWIFT PROGRESS ON MISSILE SHARPENS THREAT

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's call to mass produce a relatively new missile that it test-launched for the first time just three months ago underscores the isolated country's rapid progress in building up a range of capabilities for its growing missile arsenal.

U.K.'S MAY BACKTRACKS ON MANIFESTO PLEDGE AFTER DIP IN OPINION POLLS

U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May signaled a partial reversal on flagship plans to finance elderly care announced only last week, after a flurry of weekend opinion polls suggested the policy was eroding a double-digit poll lead over the main opposition Labour Party.

POPE FRANCIS LOOKS TO RECONCILE WITH BREAKAWAY CATHOLIC GROUP

Pope Francis is edging closer to reconciliation with the breakaway traditionalist Society of St. Pius X, or SSPX, a possible coup for a liberal pope who could succeed where his more conservative predecessors failed.

U.S., EUROPE FACE DIVISIONS OVER IRAN POLICY

The landslide re-election of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani threatens to put the Trump administration on a collision course with Europe over future policy toward Tehran.

NEW BRIBERY ALLEGATIONS SHAKE BRAZIL

Allegations by executives at meat processor JBS SA that they paid bribes to the president and his two predecessors mark an escalation of the clash between Brazil's political establishment and its business magnates.

