Fed's Evans: Large Clearing Firms Need Access to Central-Bank Safety Net

Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said it is important for large financial-market clearing firms to have access to the safety net that central banks can provide.

'Still a Question Mark' Around Full Employment, Fed's Brainard Says

It's too soon to declare victory on the labor market's recovery from the recession despite recent improvements, Federal Reserve governor Lael Brainard said Monday.

President Trump is releasing his fiscal 2018 budget on Tuesday, the beginning of what could be a challenging, lengthy battle in Congress.

One-Month Libor Hits 8-Year High

The cost of one-month U.S. dollar loans between banks has risen to its highest level in more than eight years, reflecting an increasing conviction among traders that the Federal Reserve will raise short-term interest rates at its policy meeting next month.

Bundesbank Head Says ECB Needs to Be Ready to Rein In Stimulus

The European Central Bank shouldn't wait too long before withdrawing its large monetary stimulus, German central-bank president Jens Weidmann warned on Monday, wading into a debate over how quickly the ECB should signal a policy shift.

Fed's Kaplan Continues to See Two More Rate Rises This Year

Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan said in an essay he is still on board with the U.S. central bank raising short-term interest rates around two more times this year.

Bank of Korea Expected to Hold Interest Rates Steady

The Bank of Korea is expected to hold the base rate steady at a record-low 1.25% for a 10th straight meeting Thursday, as its upbeat economic outlook is bolstering the case for tightening policy next year.

Federal Reserve Senior Staffer Timothy Clark to Retire

Timothy Clark, a senior Federal Reserve staffer in charge of banking supervision, is retiring in the latest personnel change at the bank regulator.

Why Bitcoin Is Surging, Again, Up 130% This Year

The price of bitcoin surged over the weekend and into Monday morning as a new wave of speculative investment drove up prices.

U.S. Stocks Log Third Straight Session of Gains

A rally in technology and industrial shares lifted U.S. stocks, boosting major indexes to a third consecutive session of gains. The S&P 500 climbed 0.5%.

