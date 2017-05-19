What's News: World-Wide -- WSJ

Trump called an investigation of his campaign's possible ties to Russia a "witch hunt," but recent moves suggest that a federal criminal probe is expanding.

Trump will offer a plan to balance the federal budget with cuts to safety-net programs combined with a tax and regulatory overhaul.

The administration took the first step toward renegotiating Nafta, setting up another political battle.

Former Sen. Lieberman is said to be the leading contender to be Trump's pick to run the FBI.

Utah Rep. Chaffetz, the Republican who leads the House oversight panel, is leaving Congress in June.

The president will visit Saudi Arabia and Israel and hold talks with the EU and NATO during a trip abroad.

U.S.-led airstrikes hit Syrian forces as they approached U.S.-backed rebels near the Jordan border.

Brazil's president is under investigation in a sprawling corruption scandal.

NATO is considering reviving a naval command to counter Moscow's submarine activity in the Arctic.

The alliance is likely to formally join the coalition against Islamic State.

A car ran onto a sidewalk in Times Square, killing one person and injuring 22.

A Basquiat painting sold at Sotheby's for $110.5 million, an auction record for a work by a U.S. artist.

