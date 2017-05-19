Watch Live: House Ways & Means Oversight Subcommittee Hearing on IRS Reform

S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures -- Technical Analysis

Chicago Mercantile Exchange June S&P 500 Futures

2404.43 -- second pivot point resistance

2404.30 -- lifetime high

2394.50 -- previous month's high

2385.08 - - 18-day moving average

2383.14 - - 9-day moving average

2380.37 -- first pivot point resistance

2373.00 - - previous day's high

2370.05 - - 4-day moving average

2363.60 -- previous day's close

2344.50 - - previous day's low

2344.27 - - first pivot point support

2332.67 -- 100-day moving average

2332.23 - - second pivot point support

2324.10 - - previous month's low

1793.10 -- lifetime low

44.28 - - relative strength index (RSI), May 18

41.05 - - relative strength index (RSI), May 17

61.53 - - relative strength index (RSI), May 16

63.85 - - relative strength index (RSI), May 15

60.28 - - relative strength index (RSI), May 11

==============================================================

CME Nasdaq-100 June Futures

5774.33 - - second pivot point resistance

5727.25-- lifetime high

5675.42 - - first pivot point resistance

5648.50 - previous day's high

5526.17 - - first pivot point support

5475.83 -- second pivot point support

5665.22 - - 9-day moving average

5638.15 -- 18-day moving average

5599.00 -- previous month's high

5630.50 - - previous day's close

5550.50 -- previous day's low

5347.50 -- previous month's low

4162.50 -- lifetime low

56.58 - - relative strength index (RSI), May 18

49.94 - - relative strength index (RSI), May 17

79.55 - - relative strength index (RSI), May 16

77.93 - - relative strength index (RSI), May 15

74.86 - - relative strength index (RSI), May 11

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 19, 2017 08:14 ET (12:14 GMT)