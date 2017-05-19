S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures -- Technical Analysis

Chicago Mercantile Exchange June S&P 500 Futures
2404.43 -- second pivot point resistance
2404.30 -- lifetime high
2394.50 -- previous month's high
2385.08 - - 18-day moving average
2383.14 - - 9-day moving average
2380.37 -- first pivot point resistance
2373.00 - - previous day's high
2370.05 - - 4-day moving average
2363.60 -- previous day's close
2344.50 - - previous day's low
2344.27 - - first pivot point support
2332.67 -- 100-day moving average
2332.23 - - second pivot point support
2324.10 - - previous month's low
1793.10 -- lifetime low
44.28 - - relative strength index (RSI), May 18
41.05 - - relative strength index (RSI), May 17
61.53 - - relative strength index (RSI), May 16
63.85 - - relative strength index (RSI), May 15
60.28 - - relative strength index (RSI), May 11
CME Nasdaq-100 June Futures
5774.33 - - second pivot point resistance
5727.25-- lifetime high
5675.42 - - first pivot point resistance
5648.50 - previous day's high
5526.17 - - first pivot point support
5475.83 -- second pivot point support
5665.22 - - 9-day moving average
5638.15 -- 18-day moving average
5599.00 -- previous month's high
5630.50 - - previous day's close
5550.50 -- previous day's low
5347.50 -- previous month's low
4162.50 -- lifetime low
56.58 - - relative strength index (RSI), May 18
49.94 - - relative strength index (RSI), May 17
79.55 - - relative strength index (RSI), May 16
77.93 - - relative strength index (RSI), May 15
74.86 - - relative strength index (RSI), May 11
