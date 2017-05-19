Global Stocks Edge Higher as Commodity Prices Rise

Global stocks inched higher as an uptick in commodity prices and a modest recovery on Wall Street helped trim this week's losses.

Oil Continues Rise Before OPEC Meeting

Crude oil futures rose, building on overnight gains in the U.S., on investors' optimism that an OPEC meeting will extend production cuts.

Emerging Markets Falter After Brazil Political Scandal

A rout in Brazilian stocks, sparked by a political scandal, reverberated throughout emerging markets, putting their extended rally at risk.

Trump Aims to Balance Budget

The president next week will propose the U.S. can balance the federal budget over 10 years with substantial cuts to safety-net programs combined with a tax and regulatory overhaul that speeds up the growth rate.

Fed Markets Lieutenant Suggests Reverse Repos May Be Too Critical to Phase Out

Federal Reserve Bank of New York Senior Vice President Lorie Logan suggested that a key part of the central bank's post-crisis toolkit for controlling interest rates is so helpful, it may be challenging to remove it again.

Fed's Mester Wants Rate Rises, but Won't Say When They Should Happen

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester offered an upbeat economic outlook and said more rate rises lie ahead for the central bank.

ECB Wary of Repeat of Fed's 'Taper Tantrum'

European Central Bank Officials wants to avoid a repeat of the 2013 'taper tantrum,' when the prospect that the Fed would slow its asset purchases roiled the markets.

Trump Administration Could Support Government Backstop for Fannie and Freddie, Mnuchin Says

The Trump administration could support a government backstop for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac as part of a broad overhaul of the companies, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told Senate lawmakers.

The Loneliness of the Newspaper Stockpicker

The Wall Street Journal's Ahead of the Tape column has been trying to predict markets, earnings and indicators for 15 years. It hasn't always been easy.

Bank of Mexico Raises Rates for Sixth Consecutive Time

The Bank of Mexico lifted interest rates by a quarter percentage point, a further indication that the central bank is worried about rising inflation that hit an eight-year high last month.

