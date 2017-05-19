U.S. Examines Russia's Grip on Citgo Assets

Financial authorities are looking into the Russian government's growing leverage over Citgo amid heightened concern that the Kremlin is seeking to use energy as a political weapon against the U.S.

Vistra Energy Makes Takeover Approach to Dynegy

Some of Vistra's owners see a tie-up as a way to increase investor awareness and trading volume in the stock, which could make it easier for them to sell equity they received in the bankruptcy restructuring.

Oil Prices Hit Three-Week High

Oil prices settled at a three-week high as investors weighed declining crude stockpiles in the U.S. against signs of a broader oversupplied market.

Texas Regulators Not Likely to Revive Oncor Deal

Texas regulators aren't inclined to change their minds about NextEra Energy's proposed takeover of Oncor, one of the country's largest electricity-transmissions businesses.

U.S. Sanctions Venezuelan Supreme Court Justices

The Trump administration blacklisted eight Venezuelan supreme court justices for rulings that have gutted the country's opposition-controlled congress, the Treasury Department said Thursday.

The Non-Shale, Non-OPEC Problem for Oil Traders

A wave of new petroleum production from countries like Canada and Brazil is adding a new problem for oil traders who until now had been primarily preoccupied with U.S. output and an OPEC-led coalition cutting supply.

Halliburton President to Become CEO

Halliburton Co. said Wednesday that Jeff Miller, a board member and president of the oil-field-services company, will be its new chief executive officer.

Exxon Mobil to Enter Mexican Gas-Station Market

Exxon Mobil plans to open its first Mexican service station in the second half of the year, joining the likes of BP Plc in the country's newly opened motor fuels market.

Beverly Hills High School Oil Well Is Ordered Shut

California regulators have invoked their police powers to order failing oil and gas driller Venoco LLC to plug up wells it intends to abandon, including wells on the campus of the Beverly Hills High School.

BHP Billiton CEO Meets Elliott Amid Pressure

BHP Billiton CEO Andrew Mackenzie met with Elliott Management, the activist investor pushing for the company to shed some of its oil-and-gas assets and boost shareholder returns.

