Deere Shares Jump as Demand Improves

Continue Reading Below

Deere sharply raised its sales growth and profit forecasts for this year as the world's largest farm-equipment manufacturer said it saw modestly higher demand.

Fiat Chrysler Plans Emissions Modifications on Diesel SUVs, Trucks

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV plans to modify more than 100,000 diesel-powered vehicles in an attempt to resolve allegations it installed software that allowed them to pollute beyond U.S.legal limits.

Uber Threatens to Fire Self-Driving Car Executive

Uber threatened to fire Anthony Levandowski, the top driverless-car engineer at the center of its legal battle with Google parent Alphabet, if he doesn't comply with a court order to turn over any files that he might have.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

SK Hynix, Bain to Join in Bid for Toshiba Chip Business

South Korean chip maker SK Hynix and U.S. private-equity firm Bain Capital plan to bid between $9 billion and $13.5 billion for more than half of Toshiba's memory-chip business.

Steward Health Care to Buy Iasis Healthcare for $1.9 Billion

Hospital operator Steward Health Care System will acquire Iasis Healthcare for $1.9 billion, roughly doubling to 36 the number of hospitals it will operate.

AT&T Wireless Store Workers Threaten Weekend Strike

Thousands of AT&T employees prepared to walk off the job this weekend to demand more protections for retail workers, call-center staffers and technicians.

Creditors Seek to Force Owner of World's Largest Lead Producer Into Bankruptcy

A group of bondholders led by hedge fund GoldenTree Asset Management is trying to force EB Holdings II, owner of the world's largest lead producer, into bankruptcy.

Vietnam's First Female Billionaire Pilots Budget Airline Past State-Owned Rival

VietJet used to be best known for its rather un-Marxist promotional gimmick of flying bikini-clad models on its airplanes. But it is now soaring under the leadership of Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao, passing state-owned behemoth Vietnam Airlines in market capitalization.

Vistra Energy Makes Takeover Approach to Dynegy

Some of Vistra's owners see a tie-up as a way to increase investor awareness and trading volume in the stock, which could make it easier for them to sell equity they received in the bankruptcy restructuring.

Chinese Brokerage Sealand Hit With Underwriting Ban

The China Securities Regulatory Commission barred Guangxi-based Sealand Securities from underwriting bonds for a year over a forged-stamps scandal that rattled the industry in December.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 19, 2017 13:15 ET (17:15 GMT)