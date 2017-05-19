Deere Shares Jump as Demand Improves

Deere sharply raised its sales growth and profit forecasts for this year as the world's largest farm-equipment manufacturer said it saw modestly higher demand.

Fiat Chrysler to Modify More Than 100,000 Diesel SUVs, Trucks

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles plans to modify more than 100,000 diesel-powered vehicles to resolve allegations it installed software that allowed them to pollute beyond U.S.legal limits.

Uber Threatens to Fire Self-Driving Car Executive

Uber threatened to fire Anthony Levandowski, the top driverless-car engineer at the center of its legal battle with Google parent Alphabet, if he doesn't comply with a court order to turn over any files that he might have.

SK Hynix, Bain to Join in Bid for Toshiba Chip Business

South Korean chip maker SK Hynix and U.S. private-equity firm Bain Capital plan to bid between $9 billion and $13.5 billion for more than half of Toshiba's memory-chip business.

Steward Health Care to Buy Iasis Healthcare for $1.9 Billion

Hospital operator Steward Health Care System will acquire Iasis Healthcare for $1.9 billion, roughly doubling to 36 the number of hospitals it will operate.

Vietnam's First Female Billionaire Pilots Budget Airline Past State-Owned Rival

VietJet used to be best known for its rather un-Marxist promotional gimmick of flying bikini-clad models on its airplanes. But it is now soaring under the leadership of Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao, passing state-owned behemoth Vietnam Airlines in market capitalization.

Vistra Energy Makes Takeover Approach to Dynegy

Some of Vistra's owners see a tie-up as a way to increase investor awareness and trading volume in the stock, which could make it easier for them to sell equity they received in the bankruptcy restructuring.

Chinese Brokerage Sealand Hit With Underwriting Ban

The China Securities Regulatory Commission barred Guangxi-based Sealand Securities from underwriting bonds for a year over a forged-stamps scandal that rattled the industry in December.

U.S. Examines Russia's Grip on Citgo Assets

Financial authorities are looking into the Russian government's growing leverage over Citgo amid heightened concern that the Kremlin is seeking to use energy as a political weapon against the U.S.

Salesforce Lifts Its Full-Year Outlook

The San Francisco-based business software company posted a 26% jump in deferred revenue for its fiscal first quarter, easing concerns after the company provided a lukewarm forecast for billings three months ago.

