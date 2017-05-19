Deere Shares Jump as Demand Improves

Deere sharply raised its sales growth and profit forecasts for this year as the world's largest farm-equipment manufacturer said it saw modestly higher demand.

Uber Threatens to Fire Self-Driving Car Executive

Uber threatened to fire Anthony Levandowski, the top driverless-car engineer at the center of its legal battle with Google parent Alphabet, if he doesn't comply with a court order to turn over any files that he might have.

SK Hynix, Bain to Join in Bid for Toshiba Chip Business

South Korean chip maker SK Hynix and U.S. private-equity firm Bain Capital plan to bid between $9 billion and $13.5 billion for more than half of Toshiba's memory-chip business.

Vietnam's First Female Billionaire Pilots Budget Airline Past State-Owned Rival

VietJet used to be best known for its rather un-Marxist promotional gimmick of flying bikini-clad models on its airplanes. But it is now soaring under the leadership of Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao, passing state-owned behemoth Vietnam Airlines in market capitalization.

Vistra Energy Makes Takeover Approach to Dynegy

Some of Vistra's owners see a tie-up as a way to increase investor awareness and trading volume in the stock, which could make it easier for them to sell equity they received in the bankruptcy restructuring.

U.S. Examines Russia's Grip on Citgo Assets

Financial authorities are looking into the Russian government's growing leverage over Citgo amid heightened concern that the Kremlin is seeking to use energy as a political weapon against the U.S.

Salesforce Lifts Its Full-Year Outlook

The San Francisco-based business software company posted a 26% jump in deferred revenue for its fiscal first quarter, easing concerns after the company provided a lukewarm forecast for billings three months ago.

Jim Chanos Predicts Stock Drop for Mallinckrodt

Noted short-seller Jim Chanos predicted a fall for shares of pharmaceutical maker Mallinckrodt PLC at the annual SALT hedge fund conference in Las Vegas on Thursday.

U.S. Probe Into Bombardier Jet Sales Pricing Stirs Canada

The Canadian government is reviewing potential defense deals with Boeing Co. in the wake of U.S. trade officials launching a probe into alleged subsidies and unfair discounts of passenger jets made by Bombardier Inc.

Auto Makers Settle Takata Air-Bag Claims for $553 Million

Several auto makers agreed to pay more than $550 million to resolve claims stemming from rupture-prone Takata air bags, the latest legal settlement in a long-running safety crisis linked to numerous deaths and injuries.

May 19, 2017 09:15 ET (13:15 GMT)