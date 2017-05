Hong Kong's unemployment rate was unchanged at 3.2% in the three-month period ended April, the Census and Statistics Department said Friday.

Continue Reading Below

The seasonally adjusted jobless rate was unchanged from the January-March period, and was in line with the median 3.2% forecast of five economists surveyed earlier by Dow Jones Newswires.

Write to Chester Yung at chester.yung@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 19, 2017 04:52 ET (08:52 GMT)