FIH Mobile Expects 1st-Half Net Loss of Up to US$240 Million

FIH Mobile Ltd. (2038.HK) said Friday it expected a net loss of up to US$240 million in the first half, more than double the US$110 million net loss it previously estimated.

The Hong Kong-listed handset making unit of Taiwan electronics maker Hon Hai Precision (2317.TW) said it revised its forecast after taking into account the costs from its acquisition of Nokia's old handset business and an up to US$195 million net loss from its investment portfolio.

The company recorded a net profit of US$20.8 million for the first half in 2016.

May 19, 2017 05:34 ET (09:34 GMT)