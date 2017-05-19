China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Friday, May 19 2017
Natural Rubber
Turnover: 951,108 lots
Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open
Settle Interest
Jun-17 13,405 13,520 13,405 13,460 13,395 65 4 266
Jul-17 13,250 13,665 13,130 13,505 13,360 145 42 118
Aug-17 13,630 13,695 13,615 13,650 13,505 145 12 58
Sep-17 13,285 13,900 13,185 13,670 13,545 125 914,914 385,564
Oct-17 13,335 13,910 13,335 13,785 13,825 -40 36 114
Nov-17 13,450 13,970 13,355 13,815 13,585 230 224 2,000
Jan-18 15,275 15,900 15,120 15,670 15,525 145 35,618 43,068
Mar-18 16,065 16,065 16,000 16,030 15,625 405 4 88
Apr-18 15,825 15,825 15,825 15,825 15,790 35 2 40
May-18 15,560 16,135 15,500 15,900 15,765 135 252 348
Notes:
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;
2) Volume and open interest are in lots;
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.
Write to djnews.beijing@dowjones.com
May 19, 2017 03:30 ET (07:30 GMT)