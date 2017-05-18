Oil Price Falls on Slower Inventory Drawdown

Oil prices pulled back on Thursday, paring gains after the U.S. reported mixed data showing the pace of inventory falls slowed, triggering worries that the supply overhang would last for longer.

A fall in production, however, helped underpin prices.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, fell 1.2% to $51.59 a barrel on London's ICE Futures exchange. On the New York Mercantile Exchange, West Texas Intermediate futures were trading down 1.2% at $48.49 a barrel.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration published weekly data on Wednesday showing oil inventories were down less than expected, falling 1.8 million barrels. The Wall Street Journal's survey of 13 analysts had estimated a decrease of 2.2 million barrels. The previous week inventory fell by a steeper 5.2 million barrels.

"Although U.S. commercial stocks are some 34 million barrels below the highest level seen last August, more hard work is needed to bring them down to the five-year average of 1.2 billion barrels," said Tamas Varga at brokerage PVM.

The data also showed the first fall in U.S. production in 13 weeks, however, which was supportive of prices, he said.

U.S. production has been steadily rising since the start of the year, reaching its highest level since August 2015 at 9.31 million barrels a day earlier this month.

Analysts and investors were focused on next week's meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other major producers including Russia, where the countries are expected to agree to extend production cuts that were agreed to late last year.

"Markets seem to be holding their breath ahead of the OPEC meeting next week," said Michael Poulsen, oil risk manager at Denmark-based Global Risk Management.

The 1.8 million barrels a day cut has yet to make a notable dent in global supplies. Inventories continue to sit above five-year averages, the level that OPEC wants oil stocks to return to in hopes of boosting prices, which remain less than half of where they were three years ago.

"If OPEC decides to extend the production cuts at least until year's end, as is generally anticipated, and then largely implements the cuts, the global oil market will be significantly undersupplied in the second half of 2017," said Commerzbank in a daily note.

The bank said that it expects compliance may falter if the deal is extended, however, as OPEC countries face losing further market share to U.S. shale oil producers.

Nymex reformulated gasoline blendstock--the benchmark gasoline contract--fell 1.1% to $1.58 a gallon. ICE gasoil changed hands at $458.00 a metric ton, down $5.50 from the previous settlement.

