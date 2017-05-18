U.S. Plans to Start Nafta Talks

Continue Reading Below

The Trump administration informed U.S. lawmakers that it intends to launch formal negotiations on overhauling the North American Free Trade Agreement, as President Donald Trump will try to win concessions from Canada and Mexico.

Brazilian Shares, Real Plunge After Report President Encouraged Bribes

The Brazilian real plunged against the dollar Thursday and stocks plummeted after a local newspaper reported Wednesday that President Michel Temer encouraged a businessman to continue bribing a jailed former congressman to buy the lawmaker's silence, putting the future of his government and the approval of key economic reforms by Congress at risk.

U.S. Stocks, Dollar Rebound After Steep Selloff

U.S. stock indexes rebounded from their worst selloff of the year as investors lifted shares of financial and technology companies. The S&P 500 added 0.4%.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

GOP's Path to Tax Changes Slowed by Upcoming Budget Fight

To advance a tax overhaul this year, congressional Republicans first must clear a tricky hurdle: They need to agree on a budget.

Fed's Mester Wants Rate Rises, but Won't Say When They Should Happen

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester offered an upbeat economic outlook and said more rate rises lie ahead for the central bank.

Chile's Central Bank Lowers Policy Rate as Economy Struggles

Chile's central bank cut its benchmark interest rate for a third straight month, pointing to lower copper prices and risks to the economy.

The Loneliness of the Newspaper Stockpicker

The Wall Street Journal's Ahead of the Tape column has been trying to predict markets, earnings and indicators for 15 years. It hasn't always been easy.

ECB Wary of Repeat of Fed's 'Taper Tantrum'

European Central Bank Officials wants to avoid a repeat of the 2013 'taper tantrum,' when the prospect that the Fed would slow its asset purchases roiled the markets.

Mnuchin to Review Request to Provide List of Trump's Business Contacts

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will tell lawmakers the administration's goal of sustainable economic growth of 3% or higher is achievable "if we make historic reforms to both taxes and regulation."

Bank of Mexico Raises Rates for Sixth Consecutive Time

The Bank of Mexico lifted interest rates by a quarter percentage point, a further indication that the central bank is worried about rising inflation that hit an eight-year high last month.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 18, 2017 19:15 ET (23:15 GMT)