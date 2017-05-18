Political Unease Reverberates Across Global Markets

Stocks extended losses as growing nervousness about the Trump administration's ability to push through its agenda continued to ripple through markets.

U.S. Jobless Claims Fell for Third Straight Week

The number of Americans applying for first-time unemployment benefits fell last week for the third consecutive time, the latest sign of steady job creation.

In Volatility Lull, Stocks Became Bonds-Is It Over Now?

Stocks have behaved so much like bonds lately that some investors have been treating them the same. But Wednesday's selloff in U.S. equities was a timely reminder that the tide can turn quickly.

ECB's Jazbec: Policy Makers Not Ready to Withdraw Stimulus

Fear of backlash from financial markets means European Central Bank policy makers aren't yet ready to signal a reduction of their massive monetary stimulus, a top ECB official said

France, Germany Battle to Host EU Finance Regulator Post Brexit

France is shooting down the possibility of relocating Europe's top financial regulator to Frankfurt from London after Brexit, an early sign of infighting over the spoils of Britain's departure from the European Union.

WSJ's Daily Shot: Making Market Volatility Great Again

ECB Officials Differ on Outlook for Eurozone Economy

European Central Bank officials differed at their latest

In Some Global Markets, Trump Turmoil Is Just Noise

Nagging political troubles for the Trump administration haven't hit Asian stocks as hard as they have U.S. equities because of economic and corporate strength, valuations and an isolated Chinese market.

The Non-Shale, Non-OPEC Problem for Oil Traders

A wave of new petroleum production from countries like Canada and Brazil is adding a new problem for oil traders who until now had been primarily preoccupied with U.S. output and an OPEC-led coalition cutting supply.

Japan's Growth Winning Streak Is Longest in Over a Decade

Japan's economy picks up speed in the first three months of 2017, lengthening its most recent stretch of growth under Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to five quarters, the longest expansion since 2006.

May 18, 2017 09:15 ET (13:15 GMT)