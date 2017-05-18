ECB's Jazbec: Policy Makers Not Ready to Withdraw Stimulus

Continue Reading Below

Fear of backlash from financial markets means European Central Bank policy makers aren't yet ready to signal a reduction of their massive monetary stimulus, a top ECB official said

In Some Global Markets, Trump Turmoil Is Just Noise

Nagging political troubles for the Trump administration haven't hit Asian stocks as hard as they have U.S. equities because of economic and corporate strength, valuations and an isolated Chinese market.

Europe, Asia Stocks Extend Losses on Political Concerns

Stocks in Europe and Asia declined after growing nerves about the future of President Donald Trump's legislative agenda jarred financial markets.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Japan's Growth Winning Streak Is Longest in Over a Decade

Japan's economy picks up speed in the first three months of 2017, lengthening its most recent stretch of growth under Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to five quarters, the longest expansion since 2006.

BOJ's Iwata: Central Bank Hasn't Decided on Stimulus Exit Plan

Bank of Japan Deputy Gov. Kikuo Iwata said the central bank hasn't decided on how it would unwind stimulus policies.

China's Housing Market Springs a Leak

First and second tier house prices lost momentum in April after a surprisingly strong first quarter - signs that weaker consumer lending may be starting to bite.

Stocks, Dollar Sink on Washington Turmoil

Investors' burgeoning anxiety about the future of President Donald Trump's legislative agenda jarred financial markets on Wednesday, upending months of relative tranquility and steady gains.

Australian Unemployment Rate Falls in April

Australia's unemployment rate fell to 5.7% in April from 5.9% in March, easing concerns about weakness in the job market and low wage growth.

China Average New Home Prices Rise 0.7% on Month in April

The growth of home prices in China held steady in April from the month before amid a continuing crackdown on real estate speculation.

How Far Can the Trump Selloff Go?

The stock market has been banking on President Donald Trump and the Republican-led Congress delivering on tax overhaul and deregulation. What happens if trouble at the White House sends those hopes crashing?

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 18, 2017 05:15 ET (09:15 GMT)