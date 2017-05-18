Global Stocks Fall on Political Turmoil in Washington

Continue Reading Below

Equity markets in Asia were broadly lower, extending a selloff in the U.S. overnight, as doubts increased that the Trump administration would be able to deliver on its policy goals due to mounting political problems.

Japan's Winning Streak Is Longest in Over a Decade

Japan's economy picks up speed in the first three months of 2017, lengthening its most recent stretch of growth under Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to five quarters, the longest expansion since 2006.

BOJ's Iwata: Central Bank Hasn't Decided on Stimulus Exit Plan

Bank of Japan Deputy Gov. Kikuo Iwata said the central bank hasn't decided on how it would unwind stimulus policies.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Stocks, Dollar Sink on Washington Turmoil

Investors' burgeoning anxiety about the future of President Donald Trump's legislative agenda jarred financial markets on Wednesday, upending months of relative tranquility and steady gains.

Australian Unemployment Rate Unexpectedly Falls in April

Australia's unemployment rate fell to a lower-than-expected seasonally adjusted 5.7% in April from 5.9% in March, easing concerns around weakness in the job market and record low wages growth.

China Average New Home Prices Rise 0.7% on Month in April

The growth of home prices in China held steady in April from the month before amid a continuing crackdown on real estate speculation.

How Far Can the Trump Selloff Go?

The stock market has been banking on President Donald Trump and the Republican-led Congress delivering on tax overhaul and deregulation. What happens if trouble at the White House sends those hopes crashing?

How the Dollar Rally Unraveled

The U.S. dollar is set to erase the postelection rally that sent the currency to its highest level since 2002, one of the clearest signs that investors have lost faith in the so-called Trump trade. Here's a look at the evolution of the dollar's reversal.

Fed's Kashkari: Boosting Bank Capital Key to Combating Bubbles

Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said taking steps to make the financial sector more resilient is perhaps the best way to deal with the ever present and hard-to-detect threat of asset price bubbles.

New Threats Fuel Fears of Another Global Cyberattack

Days after WannaCry ransomware swept the globe, a new computer attack hit thousands of machines world-wide and a hacking group said it would release a fresh trove of stolen attack software.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 18, 2017 01:15 ET (05:15 GMT)