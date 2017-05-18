French Unemployment Rate Drops

France's unemployment rate dropped to a five-year low in the first quarter, as the job market improved for the country's young people.

The unemployment rate fell to 9.6% in the first quarter of the year from 10% at the end of 2016, national statistics agency Insee said. Unemployment among 15 to 24 year-olds fell to 22.3% from 23.7%.

In mainland France--excluding overseas territories--the unemployment rate fell to 9.3% from 9.7%.

