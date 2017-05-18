Copper Prices Fall on U.S. Political Worries

Copper and other industrial metals sold off Thursday as investors dumped riskier assets amid nerves about U.S. politics.

Metals were also under pressure as a recent bout of confidence in the Chinese economy fades.

The drop in metal prices, with copper down 1.94% at $55,503 a ton in late morning trade in London, came amid a sell off in equity markets around the world.

Stocks in Europe and Asia declined, and U.S. futures pointed to opening losses. Investors are concerned about President Donald Trump's ability to push through proposals on tax cuts, deregulation and infrastructure spending. Thursday's declines came after U.S. equity markets suffered their worst selloff since September on Wednesday on similar worries.

"It's definitely risk off... the combination of Donald Trump on the one hand and credit concerns in China on the other," said Bjarne Schieldrop, chief commodities analyst at SEB Markets.

Metals prices found little support from data that showed Chinese real-estate prices climbed in April.

"Our economists believe that prices have peaked," Commerzbank said in a research note. "The continuing slowdown that is anticipated is also likely to dampen economic growth in the next few quarters, and could have a negative impact on metals demand."

Gold gained slightly as the dollar fell and investors looked for havens. The WSJ Dollar Index was down by 0.04%. Metals are priced in dollars, meaning a fall in the greenback makes them cheaper to buy for those who hold other currencies.

Other precious metals were lower, though. Silver was down 0.59% at $16.77 troy ounce, platinum was down 0.99% at $937.70 a troy ounce, and palladium fell 1.79%.

Among other base metals, aluminum was down 1.22% at $1,904.00 a metric ton and nickel jumped 1.04% to $9,030.00 a metric ton.

