China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Features Dow Jones Newswires

Thursday, May 18 2017

Natural Rubber

Turnover: 888,844 lots

Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open

Settle Interest

Jun-17 13,595 13,595 13,130 13,395 13,610 -215 10 268

Jul-17 13,530 13,575 13,220 13,360 13,720 -360 12 114

Aug-17 13,505 13,505 13,505 13,505 13,690 -185 2 62

Sep-17 13,725 13,810 13,325 13,545 13,850 -305 856,814 385,002

Oct-17 13,740 13,855 13,695 13,825 13,915 -90 46 110

Nov-17 13,825 13,885 13,445 13,585 13,965 -380 120 1,996

Jan-18 15,700 15,785 15,330 15,525 15,830 -305 31,624 42,158

Mar-18 15,525 15,690 15,525 15,625 16,005 -380 18 86

Apr-18 16,065 16,065 15,620 15,790 16,060 -270 6 42

May-18 15,940 16,000 15,560 15,765 16,035 -270 192 304

Notes:

1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;

2) Volume and open interest are in lots;

3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

