China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Thursday, May 18 2017
Natural Rubber
Turnover: 888,844 lots
Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open
Settle Interest
Jun-17 13,595 13,595 13,130 13,395 13,610 -215 10 268
Jul-17 13,530 13,575 13,220 13,360 13,720 -360 12 114
Aug-17 13,505 13,505 13,505 13,505 13,690 -185 2 62
Sep-17 13,725 13,810 13,325 13,545 13,850 -305 856,814 385,002
Oct-17 13,740 13,855 13,695 13,825 13,915 -90 46 110
Nov-17 13,825 13,885 13,445 13,585 13,965 -380 120 1,996
Jan-18 15,700 15,785 15,330 15,525 15,830 -305 31,624 42,158
Mar-18 15,525 15,690 15,525 15,625 16,005 -380 18 86
Apr-18 16,065 16,065 15,620 15,790 16,060 -270 6 42
May-18 15,940 16,000 15,560 15,765 16,035 -270 192 304
Notes:
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;
2) Volume and open interest are in lots;
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.
May 18, 2017 03:30 ET (07:30 GMT)