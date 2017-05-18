China April Foreign Direct Investment Down 4.3% on Year in Yuan Terms

China attracted 59.91 billion yuan ($8.70 billion) in foreign direct investment in April, down 4.3% from a year earlier, the Ministry of Commerce said in a statement Thursday.

The figure was down from March's CNY87.83 billion, which was 6.7% higher from a year earlier.

FDI in the January-April period edged down 0.1% compared with a year ago at CNY 286.41 billion.

The ministry didn't release dollar-term figures.

